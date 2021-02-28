iHeartRadio
Andrew's Awkward Calls

andrew calls

Sometimes there are awkward calls you just don’t want to make and I will make them for you. Last time we called Greg to tell him that his girlfriend says his feet smell. Today we got a text from Jessica and she wants us to call her Boyfriend Zack and tell him that he snores. If you need someone to make those awkward calls for you I’m your guy!

