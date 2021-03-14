Andrew's Awkward Calls: Calling Megan's Boyfriend
Sometimes there are awkward calls you just don’t want to make and I will make them for you. Last time we called Matt tell him that his girlfriend does not want to go grocery shopping with him anymore. Today we got a text from Megan and she wants us to call her Boyfriend Dylan to tell him she doesn’t want to go on the patio with him anymore. If you need someone to make those awkward calls for you I’m your guy!
