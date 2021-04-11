iHeartRadio
Andrew's Awkward Calls: Calling Michelle's Boyfriend

Sometimes there are awkward calls you just don’t want to make and I will make them for you. Last time we called James to tell him that his girlfriend does not want to watch the Flames game with him anymore. Today we got a text from Michelle and she wants us to call her Boyfriend Alex to tell him she doesn’t want to order food with him anymore. If you need someone to make those awkward calls for you I’m your guy!

