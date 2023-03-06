Another Alberta Mountain Town Got the Spotlight on The Last of Us

More glorious Alberta Scenery was on display during Episode 8 of The Last of Us. So far we've seen scenes from Calgary, High River, Fort MacLeod, Okotoks and Canmore. Now it's Waterton's turn! The episode takes place in a town called Silver Lake, home to a Religious Commune that turns out to have a SUPER dark way of sustaining themselves. The whole episode is just FRIGID looking, featuring the gigantic mountains next to wind whipped Waterton Lake and Waterton Avenue is the backdrop for Main Street. Also prominently featured is a restaurant called Todd's Steakhouse where a lot of reallllly bad things happen. Turns out the exterior is shot outside of Waterton's Lakeside Chophouse. We do need some help with our Last of Us sleuthing to figure out where the horrifying interior scenes take place. If you know, let US know!

Photos from the set of The Last of Us in Waterton Village.



"The cars had Colorado plates on them."



