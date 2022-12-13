Are you on the Naughty or Nice List? Search your name here!

Christmas is creeping up FAST! Do you know where you stand with Santa? The Department of Christmas Affairs- yes, apparently a real thing- are giving you the chance to find out! All you have to do is search the database of nearly 30,000 names and it'll let you know if you're in Santa's good graces, or if you've got some making up to do in the next couple of weeks! The website also gives you a chance to dispute your status and you can print a "Nice Pass".

For the record, I have searched the names of the people in my world. Tyler and Fuzzy (aka, Vince): BOTH NAUGHTY!! And lucky for me, I don't show up on the list as my somewhat unique name didn't make it on, but I'd like to think I've been a pretty nice girl this year!

Search your name here!