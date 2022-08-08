ATTN KIDS: THE CALGARY POLICE ARE GIVING AWAY FREE SLUSHY COUPONS!
Operation Freeze started in Ontario and was launched in Calgary back in 2016!
We have once again launched Operation Freeze, a program in partnership with @circlekcan, aimed at rewarding youth for positively contributing to the community. Find out how you can beat the heat and earn a free Froster beverage! https://t.co/dUqt9hxiOO— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) August 2, 2022
Calgary Police officers can give coupons for a free froster slushy from Circle K convenince stores to kids that show leadership in their community.
Operation Freeze is looking for:
- Kids wearing bike helmets.
- Kids that look both ways before crossing an intersection.
- Kids being kind to others and helping out (Picking up garbage, holding the door open for someone etc)
- Kids that are locking up their bicycles.