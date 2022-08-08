iHeartRadio
ATTN KIDS: THE CALGARY POLICE ARE GIVING AWAY FREE SLUSHY COUPONS!

Operation Freeze started in Ontario and was launched in Calgary back in 2016!

 

Calgary Police officers can give coupons for a free froster slushy from Circle K convenince stores to kids that show leadership in their community.

 

Operation Freeze is looking for:

  • Kids wearing bike helmets.
  • Kids that look both ways before crossing an intersection. 
  • Kids being kind to others and helping out (Picking up garbage, holding the door open for someone etc)
  • Kids that are locking up their bicycles.

 

