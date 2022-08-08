ATTN KIDS: THE CALGARY POLICE ARE GIVING AWAY FREE SLUSHY COUPONS!

Operation Freeze started in Ontario and was launched in Calgary back in 2016!

We have once again launched Operation Freeze, a program in partnership with @circlekcan, aimed at rewarding youth for positively contributing to the community. Find out how you can beat the heat and earn a free Froster beverage! https://t.co/dUqt9hxiOO — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) August 2, 2022

Calgary Police officers can give coupons for a free froster slushy from Circle K convenince stores to kids that show leadership in their community.

Operation Freeze is looking for: