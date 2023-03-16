Baby Ellie from The Last of Us was played by CALGARY TWINS!

The Last of Us Season Finale has come and gone and while fans of the show are feeling a little lost without having a next episode to look forward to, we are still learning super cool things about the show! Like the fact that Baby Ellie, born into the heart of the cordyceps apocalypse, was played by Calgary Twins Mila and Luca Ricioppo! We got to talk to their mom Lindsey who shared all the behind the scenes details with us about her babies' big break!