Baby Henry Needs Our Help!


BabyHenryGoFund

Baby Henry was born on December 15th, a healthy little 8 pound sweetheart. Heartbreakingly, his mom Hailey passed away while giving birth to him and he's now in the care of his Aunt, Hailey's sister Kendall. The family is looking for support in the new costs associated with becomming sudden caregivers and for Hailey's memorial. 

 

 

From the Go Fund Me:

She was only 21 years old. She did not deserve this.
She was so thrilled to be a mother, even though the baby was unplanned, she wanted to be a mama so badly as soon as she found out and i could tell how much that baby filled her heart without him even being born yet.
My sister deserved to meet the baby she carried for 9 months. My sister deserved to have another Christmas with me and be there for her sons first christmas. My sister deserved to live a full long life and it kills me she wasn’t able to.
Baby Henry will be coming home with me. Since we have very, very limited family who are unable to take on the huge responsibilities of a newborn, and we have no clue who baby’s dad could be. i have stepped up. I want to give Henry the best life, because i know his mama would have.

We know Calgary ALWAYS comes together, so if you'd like to support, all the info is here! 

