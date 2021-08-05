Pal I know it’s been a hot minute since we’ve been able to get back into a club or bar and dance the night away but there’s been one specific place that is held dear in our hearts that we really missed doing this at and you and I both know that place is *drumroll please*…Back Alley. They just announced their grad reopening going down in early September and they want us ready to GO! It looks like they’re going to have a $3 Power Hour, the infamous napkin toss and of course, live music. In a statement they released they say “The Back Alley is Calgary’s official home to live music with the introduction of, “Friday Night Live” – a weekly showcase of Calgary talent on the famous stage.” Which is something I think all of us can get behind since we know YYC brings the heat with local musicians.

Now I know you want to party at the Back Alley but babe what about working there? Has that ever crossed your mind when you thought about their grand reopening? Cause your dream could be a reality now more than ever. They’re doing a hiring fair August 15th looking for bartenders, bottle service servers, table service assistants, security, bussers, barbacks, floor managers and promotors. The hiring fair is walk-in interview style on the Sunday from 1pm-5pm at 4630 Mcleod Trail SW and they would love if you brought a copy of your resume.

So whether you want to work at this iconic spot or just go back and get your party on get ready, YYC cause Back Alley is officially…back!