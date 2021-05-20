Banff Is Getting A New Karaoke & Sushi Bar Just In Time For Summer

Calgary I know we’re all looking forward to being able to enjoy life again and have a really great summer (fingers crossed) but holy smokes do I have something hella cool for you! I know you’re a huge fan of having some adult bevys while you enjoy embarrassing yourself with your pals at karaoke so I’m stoked to let you know that Banff is going to have a new colorful karaoke and sushi bar opening up this summer called Hello Sunshine!

Now there hasn’t been an official release of what this sushi/Japanese BBQ/ karaoke bar is going to look like but anything with snacks and belligerent friends making a fool of themselves is a recipe for a good time- no matter what the establishment looks like.

If you’d like to scope this joint sooner than summer when it opens in all of its karaoke glory, you can definitely go to their take-out pop up which is open Thursday to Sunday from 5pm. All their take-out food looks unreal so you know that once this pop up becomes a full blown restaurant it’s going to be POPPIN’! They’re set to open later this summer but if you want to go see what they’re all about right now you can scope them on Instagram at hellosunshinebanff or on their website at hellosunshinebanff.com. Bon apple teeth, friend!