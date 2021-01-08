Bath & Body Works Is Getting An Online Store And Some Albertan Candle Companies You Might Not Know!

The US has always had an online store but now CANADA is getting their own bath and body works store so you can order super smelly candles, soaps and body lotions from your couch to make you feel more comfortable!



Whether you have a more sophisticated smell palette like all those “balsam fir” or like your room smelling like a unicorns birthday party you do you baby boo!! You can get all your favourite scents soon!



There isn’t a specific launch date yet soon so in the meantime you can check out some of these awesome LOCAL candle companies!!





Milk Jar Candle Co.C & C CandlesEllis Candles