BEAUTY OF THE WEEK: THE GRANNY VIGILANTE

An elderly Woman in Campbell River on Vancouver Island has had enough with all the theft she has witnessed in her lifetime. She was shopping at a Walmart last week when she noticed a man stuffing roasts and other goods into his backpack. She was leaving the store at same time as the man and sprung into action, blocking the exit with her cart and even reaching up to rip off his balaclava! The woman, who doesn’t want to be named, because that’s how super hero vigilantes roll, says she just got fed up and felt she had to step in! At 4'11" she worked up the courage to take on a guy who stood over 6 feet tall and make sure he didn't get away with everything he had taken.

According to residents of Campbell River, this Walmart is KNOWN for being a high theft location, with it being common knowledge that you can basically walk in, grab anything and get away with it.

Now, obviously, this could have ended very very badly and police always recommend that you avoid situations like this. She acknowledges that she did put herself in a dangerous spot and even gets emotional thinking about how badly hurt she could have gotten.

This woman is SO incredibly brave and sweet, I call dibs on adopting her as my grandma!

The poor thing has been a victim of theft THREE times through out her career as a bank teller, so she’s just completely over it. Police now have a clear view of the suspect thanks to this video that’s gone SUPER viral and are looking to track him down and I’m sure any day now they’ll also be looking to recruit to their force The Granny Vigilante, our Beauty of the Week.

Watch the entire thing go down here: