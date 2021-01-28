BellLetsTalk: Access Free Counselling and Give the Gift of Therapy

Today is Bell Lets Talk Day, a day to end the stigma around mental health. There are so many incredible resources here in Calgary and we’ve put together a couple helpful ways you help you take care of you!

Natalie Vandenburg is the founder of Vivid Psych in Marda Loop and now with a huge wellness centre in Kensington. In normal circumstances, they offer incredible wellness classes such as meditation, yoga, break work and other experiences with help you achieve holistic mental health. Right now, they are offering these classes online and it’s only $7 per class. Check the schedule here. Vivid Psych also offers you the opportunity to buy the gift of a therapy or wellness class for someone in need. Contact them to find out more.

Dr. Yvonne Kangong is a family physician, lifestyle coach, and obesity medicine specialist. She has also been my doctor for the last 8 years and I can’t explain the way this woman lights up a room and the deeply personal approach she takes with each of her patients. She is passionate about getting you moving and stresses the importance of physical health relating to mental health. She recommends that even if you can’t get to the gym on a given day that you at least take the chance to dance every single day. She also recommends you treat your body like a luxury car and only feed it the best, most premium fuel, with an emphasis on Omega Fatty Acids and Berries. Check out her Mood Boosting Get Moving Breakfast Smoothie Recipe!

Kaylie Rodriguez is a Registered Psychologist and owner/founder of YYC Psychology Inc. Her website is www.yycpsychology.com, IG @yycpsychology. If you are just taking the first steps to tackling your mental health issues, this is an incredible read with some great ways to get started on our journey to sound mental health.

“If you are finding that you are feeling a little out of sorts, off balance, or even struggling, I encourage you to explore your holistic health. Go back to “the basics” as I often tell my clients. Explore your basic self-care, meaning your sleep, diet and exercise patterns. If you don’t put gas in your vehicle, it won’t go anywhere! People are the same. We need a healthy balanced diet, water intake, consistent sleep routines and basic exercise. Now you don’t have to go and revamp everything at once. Maybe you decide to add an extra serving of vegetables, an extra glass of water. Start to pay attention to the time you go to sleep, and the time you wake up. If you find that you struggle with going to sleep, or staying asleep – this is a symptom of disconnection from yourself. This is where holistic health comes in.

Holistic health means your physical health, psychological/emotional health, social health and spiritual health. I often compare this to a chair and the four legs that encompass it. If you think of each leg representing a pillar of health, you may find that you don’t tune in to yourself in one (or more) of these areas. Think of a chair missing a leg (or two, or three, or even four!) You will have a wobbly seat underneath you, meaning your foundation is unstable. Start to invest in your health in these areas and your seat will become stable.

Physical health includes what was mentioned above – diet, sleep patterns and exercise. It also includes regular/routine check-ups with your doctor. Be specific in your goals; i.e. I am going to walk on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for 20minutes. This helps you be accountable and follow through.

When exploring your psychological and emotional health – this includes your thoughts and feelings. I am a big advocate for journaling. Journal about your thoughts, but always try to get down to a feelings level. Ask yourself – “how am I feeling and what is this telling me?” Journaling can also help you become aware of patterns of your thinking. Explore if particular labels are coming up or extreme language (such as always, never, every time, everyone, everywhere, good, bad, right, wrong). This keeps you trapped in black and white thinking. I also encourage you to ask yourself “what would I say to someone else in the same situation?” This double standard method helps to put things into perspective. Part of psychological/emotional self-care includes talking to people. This can include family and friends as well as professional support such as a psychologist.

Social self-care takes a look at who you are (or aren’t) talking to. I know the pandemic has created some challenges in this area. Physical distancing doesn’t mean socially isolating yourself. Take a look at how you feel when you interact (whether in person or virtually/telephonically). Does it serve you or deplete you? Although we are in a different time, people, groups and organizations have gotten creative to try and maintain connection.

Spiritual self-care refers to connecting to something greater than yourself. This doesn’t have to include religion. Spirituality is subjective. Some examples of common spiritual connection is God, Higher Power, the Universe, and Nature. Spend time in places where you feel present and connected. Invite gratitude in. Name three things you are grateful for each day. Perhaps you invite prayer in, or even meditation. There is no right or wrong. Spirituality is an experiential process, not intellectual.

I would encourage you to create a routine. Schedule self-care into your day like you would a doctor or dentist appointment. Prioritize it. Schedule and routine are powerful. Remember self-care is cumulative. The care you provide yourself today, doesn’t get banked for tomorrow.”

Jenn Betts is the owner and director of The Calgary Institute of Counselling. Jenn has had her own struggle with mental health and hopes that in sharing that she, a counsellor herself, has battled with issues, it will help decrease the stigma around counselling. Today she is giving away 6 free first time sessions to people that really need them, so be sure to reach out to her if you are in need.

Janine is founder of The Fragile Mind, a Nonprofit organization that helps to raise, educate and break the stigma of mental health. She shares her own powerful story with us as today’s Woman a Day.