Ben Affleck looked MISERABLE at the Grammys and J-Lo wasn't having it!

It was music's biggest night and there were a lot of wonderful Grammy moments! Lizzo being the always Inspiring Lizzo, Harry Styles performing As it Was and Byeonce becoming the most Grammy Awarded person of all time! But then there was poor Ben Affleck, looking like he would have rather been anywhere but the Grammy Awards!

The Camera Crew quickly discovered that they were getting gold from him and panned to him A LOT.

Here he is absolutely not enjoying legend Stevie Wonder's performance of Higher Ground:

Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground pic.twitter.com/82GwqZneNW — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) February 6, 2023

Here he is looking like someone just told him his dog died:

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

And here he is having J-Lo presumably tell him to pull it together:

When the publicist checks Twitter tells your wife to make you smile for the camera.

Oh Ben Affleck 🫤#GRAMMYs #Grammys2023 https://t.co/ml4fgyBMVp pic.twitter.com/QhrNR9ZXOz — Mykl (@ChezWu) February 6, 2023

Hey, we've all been there, Ben! Some of us are just better at hiding our misery!

Some other Amazing Grammy Moments:

Lizzo gives a massive shout out to Beyoncé while accepting her #grammys for Record Of The Year for her song “About Damn Time” and says “[Beyoncé] You clearly are the artist of our lives, I love you, WE GOT A FUCKEN GRAMMY!”



And that’s how you an acceptance speech! 🥹🥰 pic.twitter.com/PPDVGulZZt — Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) February 6, 2023

Kim Petras thanking Sophie during her winning the first ever Grammy won by an openly transgender woman (Wendy Carlos was closeted at the time she won) in the year that trans rights are under attack more than ever in history...



Yeah, I cried.



Thanks @kimpetras



You deserve it. pic.twitter.com/ncsa2CWUTa — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) February 6, 2023