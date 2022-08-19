BIG BROTHER CANADA IS LOOKING FOR YOU!!

Wanna win $100,000? Submit your application to be on Big Brother Canada!

Calling all #BBCAN fans - casting for #BBCAN11 is now open!



Apply at https://t.co/5MAo0hAxCW or nominate a friend by tagging @BigBrotherCA and #FutureHOH on social media for a chance to get noticed.



Submit your application by November 11th and show us what you've got 👀 pic.twitter.com/lTSTxkOp7Q — Big Brother Canada (@BigBrotherCA) August 8, 2022

The application deadline at this time is November 11, 2022 at 11:59 pm!