BILL NYE IS COMING TO CALGARY

THE END IS NYE! AN EVENING WITH BILL NYE THE SCIENCE GUY!

Your favourite childhood scientiest Bill Nye the Science Guy is coming to Calgary in 2023. Bill Nye will be presenting his new live multimedia show based on his Peacock series,The End is Nye live at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on June 21st.

Attendees of The End is Nye live show will have Bill Nye guide them through six of the most likely global challenges, both natural and unnatural. The award-winning education will explain how we survive, mitigate and even prevent these challenges.

When: June 21, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW, Calgary

Tickets: Purchase tickets through TICKETMASTER