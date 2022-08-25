BIRTHDAY FREEBIES IN CALGARY PART 1

DENNY'S

Birthday Freebie: Anything with a maximum value of $11.99!

CHICKEN ON THE WAY

Birthday Freebie: Two pieces of chicken, a corn fritter and fries!

STARBUCKS

Birthday Freebie: Free drink or food item (Must sign up for the Starbucks reward program)

PINKBERRY FROZEN YOGURT

Birthday Freebie: Free Yogurt (Must sign up for the Pinkberry rewards program)

SUBWAY

Birthday Freebie: Six-inch sub and a drink (Must join the Eat fresh Club)

BOSTON PIZZA

Birthday Freebie: Free dessert (Must join My BP to receive the coupon)

TIM HORTONS

Birthday Freebie: Birthday offer (Must sign up for rewards program 7 days before your birthday)

DAVID'S TEA

Birthday Freebie: Free cup of Tea (Must join Frequent Steeper Club)

IHOP

Birthday Freebie: Free stack of Pancakes (Must join MYHOP to redeem)

MENCHIES FROZEN YOGURT

Birthday Freebie: $5 Menchie’s money credit two weeks before or after your birthday

HARVEYS

Birthday Freebie: A special "Gift" (Must sign-up for newsletter)

MARY BROWN'S

Birthday Freebie: Free “Big Mary” burger (Must sign-up for Newsletter)

MONTANA'S

Birthday Freebie: Free dessert (Must join The Grill Lovers' Club)