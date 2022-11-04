Brand new winter wonderland to check out in Calgary!

There is a new park opening up this winter in the University District called Central Commons Park. The grand opening will be taking place on December 4th from 1-5pm and you're invited!

This will offer fun for the entire family with public skating, idividual bbq pits and fire features to keep warm. Dont forget about the great shops near you to get your holiday shopping completed and restaurants to dine at after visiting the park!

Central Commons Park will be a great winter wonderland but of course will be open all year round. Picnik tables and green spaces will be available. Plan's are also in place to have stages for large scale events.

This park has been in the works since 2017 and is finally ready to be enjoyed by all of Calgary!