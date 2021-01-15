Bridgerton Baby Names Are About To Be On The Rise For BB's Born In 2021!

Since Christmas Day, Bridgerton has come into so many peoples living rooms and well quite frankly almost exploiting innocent relationships between family members because of the sheer awkwardness of how SAUCY IT IS!!!



If you don’t already know, it’s kind of like Gossip Girl, Meets the Crown <Meets 50 shades of grey!! Does that paint a bit of a picture? Ha-ha The amount of families that started it together “a nice period piece” over the holidays then by episode 4 it starts getting STEAMY ha-ha Well you can imagine it’s drawing couples to the bedroom afterwards, so much so that there’s about to be a baby boom in about 9 months, many of those said bb’s will probably be named after the shows characters according to The experts over at baby website Bella Babyare saying baby names like, Bridget, Daphne, Lord & Jeffrey are on the rise!!!



Here's some more!!

Bridget

Origin: Irish

Meaning: Strength or exalted one

Cressida

Origin: Greek

Meaning: Gold

Daphne

Origin: Greek

Meaning: Laurel tree or bay tree

Eloise

Origin: French / English

Meaning: Healthy or wide

Francesca

Origin: Italian

Meaning: From France or free man

Genevieve

Origin: French

Meaning: Tribe Woman

Hyacinth

Origin: Greek

Meaning: Blue larkspur or precious stone

Isabel

Origin: Spanish

Meaning: Pledged to God

Kitty

Origin: English

Meaning: Pure

Marina

Origin: Latin

Meaning: From the sea

Penelope

Origin: Greek

Meaning: Weaver

Uriana

Origin: Greek

Meaning: The Unknown

Violet

Origin: Latin

Meaning: Purple





