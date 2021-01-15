Bridgerton Baby Names Are About To Be On The Rise For BB's Born In 2021!
Since Christmas Day, Bridgerton has come into so many peoples living rooms and well quite frankly almost exploiting innocent relationships between family members because of the sheer awkwardness of how SAUCY IT IS!!!
If you don’t already know, it’s kind of like Gossip Girl, Meets the Crown <Meets 50 shades of grey!! Does that paint a bit of a picture? Ha-ha The amount of families that started it together “a nice period piece” over the holidays then by episode 4 it starts getting STEAMY ha-ha Well you can imagine it’s drawing couples to the bedroom afterwards, so much so that there’s about to be a baby boom in about 9 months, many of those said bb’s will probably be named after the shows characters according to The experts over at baby website Bella Babyare saying baby names like, Bridget, Daphne, Lord & Jeffrey are on the rise!!!
Here's some more!!
Bridget
Origin: Irish
Meaning: Strength or exalted one
Cressida
Origin: Greek
Meaning: Gold
Daphne
Origin: Greek
Meaning: Laurel tree or bay tree
Eloise
Origin: French / English
Meaning: Healthy or wide
Francesca
Origin: Italian
Meaning: From France or free man
Genevieve
Origin: French
Meaning: Tribe Woman
Hyacinth
Origin: Greek
Meaning: Blue larkspur or precious stone
Isabel
Origin: Spanish
Meaning: Pledged to God
Kitty
Origin: English
Meaning: Pure
Marina
Origin: Latin
Meaning: From the sea
Penelope
Origin: Greek
Meaning: Weaver
Uriana
Origin: Greek
Meaning: The Unknown
Violet
Origin: Latin
Meaning: Purple
