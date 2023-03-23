BRIDGERTON: Our First Look at the Queen Charlotte Spin Off
Remember when Bridgerton took the world by storm for it's Gossip Girl meets Old Timey Royalty Goodness?! Oh annnndddddd the steamy love scenes.
There's still a wait for the next season, but we are close to getting more of that sultry goodness! We're getting our first look at the Queen Charlotte Spin Off Show! It'll be out May 4th!
The first trailer for ‘QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORY’ has been released.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 23, 2023
The series releases on May 4 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/FOZBtN0diu