BRIDGERTON: Our First Look at the Queen Charlotte Spin Off


QUeenCharlotte

Remember when Bridgerton took the world by storm for it's Gossip Girl meets Old Timey Royalty Goodness?! Oh annnndddddd the steamy love scenes. 

There's still a wait for the next season, but we are close to getting more of that sultry goodness! We're getting our first look at the Queen Charlotte Spin Off Show! It'll be out May 4th!

 

 

 

