Britney Spears Calls Out Teenage Sons on Instagram

We're glad that Britney Spears is back on Instagram after deleting it last week, but we have some feelings about her first post since returning. She used her most recent post to call out her teenage sons for not wanting to see her. Earlier this week Professional Baby Daddy Kevin Federline did an interview talking about how their boys don't want to see their mom and how they don't like the videos she posts to social media. She shared her response in a series of screen shots of notes.

As hurtful as I can imagine it is for her boys to want to keep their distance, calling them out on social media is NOT the way. Especially when it sounds like one of their biggest issues is what she chooses to share! I'm Team Britney ALL the way and want only the best for her, but lets hope she can settle things with her kiddos PRIVATELY and have the relationship with them that they all deserve.