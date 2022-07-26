Britney Spears is Making a Comeback with Help from Elton John!

Britney Spears is living her best life since her conservatorship ended, finally being able to marry her boyfriend of 6 years and posting whatever she wants to social media. And now, it’s time for her musical comeback. Elton John is no stranger to teaming up with younger pop stars, earning a massive hit with his Dua Lipa collab Cold Heart and joining Ed Sheeran for a delightful Christmas song. Well now he’s approached Brit Brit and the two have recorded a remix to his MASSIVE song Tiny Dancer. It’ll be out sometime in August.

A&W has brought back a much loved menu item! The Whistle Dog is back! Taken off the menu five years ago, some people have been dedicating a lot of their time to pleading with the fast food chain to bring the bacon and cheese hot dog back! A friend of mine has tweeted almost daily and was actually surprised with the news and some of the first servings of the Whistle Dog for the commercial! Shout out to my buddy Eric seen at the very beginning of this spot!

Adele has announced that her Vegas Residency has been re-scheduled. She apologized again to fans again for having to cancel her shows earlier this year due to Covid delays and says she is SO happy to have them booked again! Weekends with Adele will now take place between November of 2022 and March of 2023. In addition to the 24 rescheduled shows, Adele also added 8 new dates, with prior ticket holders getting priority access to the shows.