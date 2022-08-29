Britney Spears Shares Shocking Details In New Tell-All

Britney Spears posted a 20 minute clip to youtube last night, talking about her conservatorship and it is ABSOLUTELY SHOCKING. She starts off by saying she’s been offered millions and millions of dollars to do a tell all, but doesn’t see the point in making money off sharing her story. She then goes on to talk about being under the complete control of her father and how none of her family was there for her. She also shares about some of the reasons she was hospitalized during her conservatorship, saying one incident was because she refused to do a certain dance move on tour. The video is now marked as private on Youtube and she deleted a tweet promoting it, but TMZ has clipped the whole thing and you can listen to it here: