'BUILD-A-PLANT' STYLE SHOP COMING TO CALGARY!


image

When I first moved to Calgary, Plantsie was kind enough to send me a plant to add to my new home!

 

 

You will be able to walk in and pick out all the elements of your plant before taking it home. The process has been compared to Build-a-Bear stores! 

 

 

If you’re interested in checking it out, Plantsie opens on November 1st on the second level of South Centre Mall!

 

