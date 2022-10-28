'BUILD-A-PLANT' STYLE SHOP COMING TO CALGARY!

Major Plantsie FAN-GIRL here!

When I first moved to Calgary, Plantsie was kind enough to send me a plant to add to my new home!

If you’re looking for some #giftinspo this is it! #Plantsie has something for everyone. Check them out at https://t.co/IwSHFp2K7X pic.twitter.com/pGlMezKJbC — JULIETTE NUNES (@Juliettenunes) September 22, 2021

Plantsie, a Calgary-based start-up, announced they will be opening their first store in South Centre Mall.

You will be able to walk in and pick out all the elements of your plant before taking it home. The process has been compared to Build-a-Bear stores!

If you’re interested in checking it out, Plantsie opens on November 1st on the second level of South Centre Mall!