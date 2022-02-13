Bunnies have taken over Seton! Just like how Turk took over Ramsay these rabbits are all over Seton. The community of Seton has now become the home of pet rabbits! Yes not like the giant rabbits we are use to in the wild they have become home to bunnies! They look like they are out of a pet store! Now I talked to a listener named Alyse about this as she lives their. She tells me that the bunnies are everywhere and have kinda become their pets! The rabbits are not afraid of people as she says they will come up to and even let people pet them. I might have to go see the rabbits for myself this weekend!