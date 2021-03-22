Burger King has Launched Their Plant Based ‘Impossible Whopper’ in Canada

It’s so amazing how the world has found a way to advance and be so inclusive for all different kinds of eating habits.

For a long time if you were vegan or gluten free or anything along those lines, most options that are quick and readily available did not offer you any very many options, if any at all. At a lot of fast food places this would even mean that someone who is vegan or gluten free couldn’t have ANYTHING because of contaminants. As these food allergies and lifestyle choices become more prominent all the time, it’s nice to see a lot of establishments taking an initiate to be more inclusive and create meals that everyone can eat no matter what their restrictions may entail!

As of right now, a lot of drive thru spots have options, and another one was just added to the list. Burger King has been talking about this plant based whopper for a long time, and I believe it was radily available in the states for a while and now they have finally brought it to Canada, meaning if you wanted to go get one TODAY, you totally could!

Here in Calgary it doesn’t seem as though Burger King is as easy to find as an A&W or a McDonalds, but they’re around and from what I’ve heard this plant based “impossible whopper” is totally delish and worth a shot, which is good to know!

It’s so nice to watch fast food places become more and more inclusive by even adding beyond meat to their BREAKFAST menus. Soon it’ll be a world where all of us can eat pretty much everywhere, and that’s the kind of world we want to be in!