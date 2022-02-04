iHeartRadio
The Full List of Calgarians Competing at the Winter Games

AbigailStrate

I am an absolute Olympic NUT, specifically the Winter Games! I know I'm going to lose a lot of sleep over the next couple of weeks, staying up way too late to watch our country compete on the world stage! It's just SO incredibly exciting! And while we can't wait to cheer on all of Team Canada, it's kind of cool to know that there are a ton of Calgarians and Albertans that are on the team! Here's a list of Calgary Athletes to watch out for! To find out when they'll be competing, check the full schedule here and the broadcast schedule here! 

 

Alpine Skiing: Trevor Philp

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Trevor Philp (@twphilp)

 

Biathlon: Megan Bankes

               Christian Gow

               Scott Gow

               Adam Runnalls

Freestyle Skiiing: Noah Bowman

                            Amy Fraser

                            Brendan Mackay 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amy Fraser (@itsamysaywhat)

 

                                                

Men’s Hockey: Mat Robinson

                         Former Flames (Not Calgarians, but associated    with the team): Corban Knight

                         Ben Street

                         Tyler Wotherspoon

Luge: Makena Hodgson

          Justin Smith

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Makena Hodgson (@makiluge13)

 

Skeleton: Blake Enzie

Ski Cross: Brady Leman

Ski Jumping: Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes

                        Alexandria Loutitt

                         Matthew Soukup

                        Abigail Strate

 

 

Snowboard:   Brooke D’Hondt

Speed Skating (Long Track): Ted-Jan Bloeman

                                                  Gilmore Junio

                                                  Brooklyn McDougall

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gilmore Junio (@giljunio)

 

 

Albertans at the Olympics

Alpine Skiing: Erik Read (Canmore)

Bobsleigh: Christine de Bruin (Stony Plain)

                    Melissa Lotholz (Barrhead)

                     Dawn Richardson Wilson (Edmonton)

                     Christopher Spring (Priddis)

Curling: Mark Kennedy (St. Albert)

               John Morris (Canmore)

               Geoff Walker (Edmonton)

Men’s Hockey: Daniel Carr (Leduc)

                         Adam Tambellini (Edmonton)

                         Matt Tomkins (Sherwood Park)

Snowboard: Brooke Voigt (Fort Mac)

                      Madison Pearman (Ponoka)

 

 

