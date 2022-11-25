Calgary Black Friday Deals from Women Owned Businesses

A Woman A Day YYC is an Instagram community I created on International Women's Day in 2019. Every day, I feature incredible Calgary women and they amazing things they do in our community. For the next few weeks I'll be featuring Calgary Businesses owned by women who are offering amazing discount codes so that you can support local AND save money! Check out the Instagram page for a TON of amazing deals on the story highlights! Here's a few of them for you :)

Banff Christmas Market: Feel like you're in a scene from a Christmas movie with two more weekends of the most festive Christmas market in the mountains! Enter code DANAYE20 for 20% off your tickets while supplies last.

Made by Megii: Alberta Inspired Apparel. Enter WOMAN25 for 25% off until December 1st

LubDub Apparel: Treat the health care worker in your life to amazingly comfy clothing created by an RN herself. Enter Lubdub15 for 15% off.

Sugar Cube YYC: Calgary's only mobile candy shop has created the most amazing advent calendars! Enter code AWAD10 for $10 off each full sized advent calendar you purchase!

Kind Crafts AB: A Calgary nurse delivers over 600 craft kits to the Alberta Children's Hospital per month to help families pass the time during massive waits. When you buy ONE $5 kit, you'll help Emily supply four kits to the hospital!

Elenor Birch Artistry: Purchase one of a kind art from a Calgary artist who uses nature as her inspiration! Enter code EBCCHRISTMAS and get 10% off your entire cart!

Crohns Colitis Collective: Cheeky apparel that supports Crohns & Colitis research and friends and family suffering from the diseases! 90% of profits go to the foundation to help fund a cure. Use code 428L64Q for 10% off your order!

Freya Medi Spa: Book a treatment with code AWAD10 to get 10% off some glorious self-care!

Goober Crafts: delightful craft kits with proceeds to the Team Ev Foundation in memory of sweet Evelyn Roy who passed away from cancer and whose family works to support other childhood cancer fighters.

Sweet as Candy Bath Inc.: Gloriously colourful bathbombs and bubbles inspired by unicorns all things sparkly! Use WAD15 for 15% off!

Cookie Couture: The Calgary Cookie Queen herself is offering 15% off on baking and decorating supplies when you use code AWOMANADAY

ELEWHITE Puzzles: Puzzles designed right here in Calgary and intended to help promote calm and healing while assembling!

Bougie Fleuret Savons- Floral scented bougie fleurs. Hand poured soy candles and shea butter soaps. PARAFFIN FREE. 15% when you mention A Woman a Day

Stars Align Jewelry- Quality Jewelry, located in Calgary, Canada. 10% of profits donated to Calgary food bank. ! The code is 10REF which can be used for 10% off