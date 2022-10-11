Calgary Event Honours Canadian Legend

It's been nearly five years since Gord Downie, lead singer of The Tragically Hip, passed away. The musician was a Canadian legend. Not only did he write songs about our country that became Canadiana themselves, but he also became a massive advocate for Indigenous People and victims of Residential Schools. Diagnosed with a brain tumour in May of 2016, he took his band on one final tour across the country with their final show in Kingston becoming one of the most viewed television events in Canadian history!

GEDfest is a festival created by a Calgary couple, Keith Dyck and Julie Johnson, celebrating the life of Gordon Edgar Downie, and the music of the Tragically Hip. The event features performances by five different Calgary bands, including an amazing Tragically Hip tribute act called Trickle Down, as well as my band The Morning Girls and the Mic Socks. It's also a fundraiser for the Alberta Cancer Foundation, benefitting the Calgary Cancer Centre! Last year they raised over $47,000 and hope to raise $100,000 this year! The event also features incredible silent auction items and I'm just SO excited to be a part of it! It goes down at Roof Top on October 15th, get your tickets here!