If you live in the NW, you know it's quite the journey to go to the Calgary Farmers Market... However, after this Friday, you won't have to travel as far!

The second Calgary Farmers Market is officially opening its doors to the public on Friday, August 12th!

A ribbon cutting ceremony is taking place at 8:45 am at 25 Greenbriar Drive NW. Then afterwards, you can go inside to check out the new space!