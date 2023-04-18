Calgary Gets It's Own Jurassic Park This Weekend Andrew Uyeno facebook.com/jurassicquest There Is A Make Your Own Slime Workshop This is super cool! Watch the official trailer for "Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me." CASTING CALL! A Calgary Production is Looking for Extras! Looking for a fun summer job that could potentially turn you into a star? A Calgary Filmed Show is casting background actors right now and they're looking for a wide range of people! KAREN'S DINER OPENS UP THIS WEEKEND IN CALGARY AND WE HAVE THE LOCATION OF THIS FUN INTERACTIVE POP-UP! The Mean Girls Musical is Coming to Calgary How Many of You Have Felt Personally LIKE YOU NEED TO GO SEE THIS AMAZING LIVE SHOW?! Calgary Has A GoodWill Bins Store We were there on the weekend! THIS NEW GOLF SIMULATOR & EATERY JUST OPENED IN AIRDRIE! We went to check it out - & it's a whole lot of fun! A New Trailer has dropped for "The Idol" Starring The Weeknd The creator of Euphoria has teamed up with The Weeknd for this new show and it looks INTENSE. Virgin Radio Calgary supports the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF! June 3, 2023 at the Canyon Meadows Community Centre. Full details inside! 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests WIN MORE! Virgin Radio Pays Your Way Walk off the Earth Virgin Radio's Pick The Hits