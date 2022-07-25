CALGARY HAS 22 OUTDOOR FITNESS PARKS FOR ADULTS!

Exercise is the best way to maintain good health, physically, psychologically and emotionally!

Calgary has a variety of outdoor fitness equipment so you can get a good circuit going. Some have more machines that others and you might want to drive around and check them all out.

Most locations offer classes with certified trainers that are FREE. Check out the schedule here.

NORTHEAST LOCATIONS:

Coral Springs Park, ​172 Coral Keys Dr. N.E.

​Deerfoot Business Centre, 6632 8 St. N.E.

Grant MacEwan Elementary School, 180 Falshire Dr. N.E.

​Highland Park / Thorncliffe, 4307 Edmonton Tr N.E.

​Redstone, 20 Redstone Plaza N.E.

​Redstone ,71 Redstone Park N.E.

​Taradale, 652 Taralake Way N.E.

​Winston Heights, 425 18 Ave. N.E.

NORTHWEST LOCATIONS:

​Arbour Lake, 555 Arbour Lake Dr. N.W.

​Edgemont Ravines, 20 Edgebyne Cres. N.W.

​Edworthy Park, 4075 Bowness Rd. N.W.

The Hampton's School, 10370 Hamptons Blvd. N.W.

​Hawkwood Park, 95 Hawkwood Hill N.W.

​Louise Riley Library, 1928 14 Ave. N.W.

Varsity, 3725 36 St. N.W.

​Valley Ridge, 11211R Valley Ridge Blvd. N.W.

SOUTHEAST LOCATION:

​Applewood Park Community Association, 899 Applewood Dr. S.E.

​Dover - Greater Forest Lawn Seniors Society, 3425 26 Ave. S.E.

​Mahogany, 525 Mahogany Blvd. S.E.

​Quarry Park, 138 Quarry Dr. S.E.

SOUTHWEST LOCATIONS:

​Kingsland, 505 78 Ave. S.W.

​North Glenmore Park, 2231 Longridge Dr. S.W.

Just in case you want to know what to expect this local blog reviews parks!

www.calgaryplaygroundreview.com