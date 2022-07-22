iHeartRadio
CALGARY HAS A PARADE GOING ON EVERYDAY!

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is holding parades at the zoo everyday until the end of September.

 

 

The parade features puppets of endangered species created by the Green Fools Theatre.

 

 

The parade begins at 11:00 AM every day and makes it's way down the Zoo's Discovery Trail. 

Visitors will encounter a polar bear, a greater sage-grouse, a whooping crane, a great grey owl and a burrowing owl.

The daily parades are scheduled to run until the end of September.

MORE INFORMATION CLICK HERE

 

