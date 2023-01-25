CALGARY HAS A SCHOOL BUS THAT WILL PICK UP YOUR DOG!

Ruff And Puff, is a family run business that operates on their passion for Doggos!

"Ruff and Puff was created on the idea of picking up and dropping your dog up from home in their own doggy school bus! This idea was created with the goal of fun and safety in mind. We outfitted our bus to make sure your pet will travel to a private fenced in dog park in the safest way possible just as your own kids would go to school! "