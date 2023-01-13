iHeartRadio
CALGARY HAS ICE BIKES FOR RENT!


There is a new way to enjoy outdoor skating at Bowness Park, ICE BIKES

"Picture a bicycle, where the front wheel has been replaced with skates and the back wheel is surrounded by skates. With a wide base, you don't even have to balance. Just pedal and steer as if you're riding a normal bike. Ice bikes are single-speed. To brake, pedal backwards" -City of Calgary

 

 

Adult and child-sized bikes are now available for rent from the Skate Shop (operated by the University of Calgary Outdoor Centre). The cost is $12/half-hour or $20/hour.

 

