Calgary Hospital Helps Terminally Ill Man Marry the Love of his Life

The staff at Peter Lougheed Centre went the extra mile for a patient who is terminally ill. Gordie Shaver and his partner Amanda Morley have been together for nine years and decided to get married when they learned this week that Gordie is terminally ill. Healthcare workers AKA Angels turned the hospital patio into a wedding venue and flowers and a cake were donated. These pictures are pure love in photo form. Sending so much love to this beautiful couple.