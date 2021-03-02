Calgary is Allowing Patios to Extend Once Again for 2021 Patio Season

With the entire social distancing thing that is mandatory right now when it comes to bars and restaurants, last summer when things started to ease up and re open, I think a lot of us had the thought go through our heads… what about the patios? How will there be enough room for all of us to have a seat with proper distancing? This is going to be impossible! So, if you’re like me, you were extremely happy when they started extending patios into the streets to make sure there was room for all of us to have a turn basking in the sun and taking part in the happy hour drinks that we all not only needed but DESERVED after what we’d just gone through.

Well, it doesn’t look like the ole pandemic is going to be going anywhere before summer comes around, which means social distancing will still be mandatory and patios are going to need more space, which is why Calgary has decided once again to allow bars and restaurants to extend their patios the way they did last year so there will be more room. It sounds like patio season may be kicking off a little sooner than we’re used to, too!

I know it’s kind of crappy to consider another socially distanced summer, but it’s also good to know that the patios we know and love are going to have space to accommodate us at a safe and social distance. Who knows, maybe more patios will start regulating a time limit like the CRAFT rooftop did on 10th ave, allowing for everyone to get a chance to enjoy the space!

Either way, patio season is coming in hot, and we’re excited about it.