SIT DOWN AND SHUT UP.

Karen's Diner is a dining experience like no other. Only here is the customer always wrong.

The diner is expected to open up in a secret Calgary location in early November and be fully staffed by rude "Karens".

The food is 1950's diner style, think milkshakes and burgers!

Bookings will be required for the Calgary dining experience, with groups of up to four at each table. Oh and if your name is Karen, you get a free drink!