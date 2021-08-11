iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

Calgary Is Getting A New Country Bar!

232345444_208869327865093_1291888667286604140_n

Want to live all your Stampede dreams 365? Imagine being able to go to a place downtown with that kind of summer vibe all year long. Soon it’s going to be a reality babe because a brand new country bar is going to open on 17th and our little cowboy boots can’t be tamed. Whiskey Rose Saloon is going to be your next country hot spot where Cibo on 17th used to live and it looks like we can get in there to honky tonk as early as fall. And yes, I know I keep making country references but how can you not…   
Whiskey Rose Saloon’s insta page says that they’re “A Calgary bar with a little Nashville in it too” and a bar wouldn’t be a bar without great food, cold beer, and live music which is what they’re saying they’re going to serve up for us!

Now coincidentally these babes are looking for some great humans to hire so if you’re interested there will be a hiring fair August 14/15 and August 21/22 from noon till 6pm. So if your tush is looking for a job and this place sounds like one you wanna work at make sure you go apply on their website and may the odds be ever in your favour.

Ps you don’t need to know how to two step but I’m sure it wouldn’t hurt.

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com