Calgary Is Getting A New Country Bar!

Want to live all your Stampede dreams 365? Imagine being able to go to a place downtown with that kind of summer vibe all year long. Soon it’s going to be a reality babe because a brand new country bar is going to open on 17th and our little cowboy boots can’t be tamed. Whiskey Rose Saloon is going to be your next country hot spot where Cibo on 17th used to live and it looks like we can get in there to honky tonk as early as fall. And yes, I know I keep making country references but how can you not…

Whiskey Rose Saloon’s insta page says that they’re “A Calgary bar with a little Nashville in it too” and a bar wouldn’t be a bar without great food, cold beer, and live music which is what they’re saying they’re going to serve up for us!

Now coincidentally these babes are looking for some great humans to hire so if you’re interested there will be a hiring fair August 14/15 and August 21/22 from noon till 6pm. So if your tush is looking for a job and this place sounds like one you wanna work at make sure you go apply on their website and may the odds be ever in your favour.

Ps you don’t need to know how to two step but I’m sure it wouldn’t hurt.