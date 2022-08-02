Calgary Is Getting A New Hockey Team
Welcome to Calgary, @AHLWranglers!— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 2, 2022
Its official we know the name of the new Calgary hockey team! It’s the Calgary Wranglers! Their mascot could be a giant pair of Wrangler jeans! Okay maybe not! Either way it will be awesome to see another hockey team here in Calgary! If you haven’t been to an AHL game let me tell you they are just as exciting as the NHL. Plus most of the players are prospects that will one day be on the team.