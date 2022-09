Mcdonald's will be opening up a walk-up restuarant in the northwest!

"(It) is the perfect format for University District's pedestrian-friendly and feet-first design, giving guests the opportunity to grab a meal on the go to enjoy in one of University District's many park spaces, green and common areas or at their office or at home," -Mcdonalds Press Release

The new location is scheduled to open on Retail Main Street in November!