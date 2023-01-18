CALGARY JUST GOT A NEW INDOOR HOCKEY FACILITY!
Overtime Hockey Lanes is the first of it’s kind in Canada.
They have 7 individual lanes/mini rinks for hockey and ringette target practise. 5 lanes have synthetic ice for skating and shooting. 2 are ice free lanes where all you need is a stick and your runners. All of the lanes have a variety of electronic and manual targets to keep the player entertained as well as a plethora of pucks.
They offer drop-in flexibility & online booking for an individual or group.
- skates and helmet are required for all lanes with synthetic ice, no exceptions
- all players are required to sign the Player Waiver Form