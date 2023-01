Trent Cherak first appeared on the Price is Right back in 2010 and lost SO bad that he was invited back for a do over!

Check out the video of him losing at the game Lucky Sevens thirteen years ago.

WHAT A HEARTBREAKER!!! Lucky for him, he got personally invited back to a special redemption episode of the game show and things turned out MUCH differently for him this time around! Scroll to 12:37 to see his big win!