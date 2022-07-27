Calgary Nurse Also Wants to Help with your Decor!

Joining the Woman a Day Community today: Jessica Albers! Jessica is a peds nurse, just obtained her Masters of Nursing and will be instructing nurses at U of C starting this fall! She is also the co-founder of Prairie Furnishing and Decor, creating beautiful custom designs with a 3D Laser Printer, many of which have become a staple of the Calgary Wedding Scene!

