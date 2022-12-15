iHeartRadio
Calgary Public Schools Will Have A Fall Break Next Year


Super exciting news for Calgary public schools! There will be a fall break just like spring break! It will happen on Nov.9th and go to the 15th! SO JEALOUS! For the full article click here.

