Calgary Stampede: Our First Look at the Brand New Coca-Cola Stage

Happy Stampede Eve Eve! We’re just two days out and the Calgary Stampede has unveiled the brand new Coca Cola Stage! We were super sad to see the old one torn down because it held SO many amazing memories of great live shows! However, seeing how sweet the new stage looks is helping us get over the demolition of the old school stage. Are you planning to go to any of the shows at the Coke Stage?

Take a look at the new @cocacola_ca Stage 👀 pic.twitter.com/ETn83D7X1M — Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede) July 5, 2022

Your ride on the Calgary transit could be a lot more fun today…or a nightmare, depending on how you feel about karaoke. Calgary Transit is hosting a "Karaoke Bus" at the Brentwood CTrain station from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. where you can pop in and belt out a tune. If you're unable to attend on Wednesday, officials with Calgary Transit say the Karaoke Bus will be going "on tour" to entertain random bus routes throughout the city at select events.

#CTRiders, stop by Brentwood Stn on July 6 between 11 am & 1 pm and join us for our Karaoke Bus! We know what you’re thinking: Finally! A chance for me to provide some musical entertainment for my fellow commuters! And you’re right, it’s about time,We can’t wait to see you there! pic.twitter.com/Zi0IO5hJ5F — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) July 5, 2022

The most glorious summer reality TV show returns tonight! Big Brother is BACK the house looks absolutely amazing!

And if you're a reality TV super fan, you might want to check out a new show called The Challenge debuting right after featuring past cast members from Big Brother, Survivor,