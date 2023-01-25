iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
985985
Sms*

Calgary takes on the 2023 Oscar's!

gndgfhdfghdg

Big congratulations go to Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby. Their short film 'The Flying Sailor' was just nominated for Best Animated Short at the 2023 an Oscar's.

 

'The Flying Sailor' is about two ships that collide in a harbour, an explosion shatters a city, and a sailor is blasted skyward. With ears ringing, blood pulsing and guts heaving, he soars high above the mayhem and towards the great unknown. A bold blend of comedy, suspense and philosophy.

 

Good luck! Checkout the trailer below!

 

 

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com