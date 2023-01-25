Calgary takes on the 2023 Oscar's!

Big congratulations go to Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby. Their short film 'The Flying Sailor' was just nominated for Best Animated Short at the 2023 an Oscar's.

'The Flying Sailor' is about two ships that collide in a harbour, an explosion shatters a city, and a sailor is blasted skyward. With ears ringing, blood pulsing and guts heaving, he soars high above the mayhem and towards the great unknown. A bold blend of comedy, suspense and philosophy.

Good luck! Checkout the trailer below!