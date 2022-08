Highlighting Wendy Pemberton in the Woman a Day YYC Community today! Wendy faced some difficult health conditions a few years ago, almost dying from a heart attack caused by a genetic cardiac condition. Since getting a second chance at life Wendy has made it her mission to give back to the community. On August 20th Wendy she is going to cycle 400km in one day to raise money for the Calgary Food Bank!

