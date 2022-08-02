Calgary Woman Helps Cancer Survivors through Tattooing

Jody Stoski is the founder of Paramedical Tattoo Academy and Cinnamon Girl Clinic. Jody is an industry leader in cosmetic and paramedical tattooing in our city, partnering with doctors and plastic surgeons to educate patients on various options for recovering from injury and trauma. A cancer survivor herself, Jody knows firsthand how healing it was to be able to camouflage her surgery scar with tattooing and has helped many other cancer survivors to feel more like themselves on the path to physical and mental recovery.