There have been tons of movies over the years that have gone from animation to live action and we are so here for the latest movie to do that…Cinderella! There’s a couple really cool things about this version that you might get hella excited for and kicking that off is who Cinderella will be played by *drumroll please* it’s Camila Cabello! Along with Cabello the rest of the cast includes Billy Porter, James Corden, Pierce Brosnan and many more iconic celebs that you know and love to see on the big screen. Did I also mention this is going to be a jukebox musical with pop songs from artists like Janet Jackson and JLo. And those aren’t the only shifts that are being made, the plot is going to look a little different too as Cinderella is a fashion designer AND businesswomen- we love that! Now while the storyline doesn’t focus on the traditional tale of “finding a prince” this one is even better and more modernized with the plot focusing on Cinderella’s desire for independence.

Now because it’s a star studded cast you know that some of the members of it are going to have their own original songs on the soundtrack like Camila herself which is going to be so cool to hear!

The Cinderella soundtrack is now available for preorder at https://cinderella-cast.lnk.to/Cinderella_Soundtrack and you can check out the trailer below and catch this movie on Amazon Prime September 3rd!

Soundtrack list:

“Rhythm Nation / You Gotta Be” – Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer & Cast

“Million to One” – Camila Cabello

“The New Barry” – Ben Bailey Smith

“Somebody to Love” – Nicholas Galitzine & Cast

“Material Girl” – Idina Menzel & Cast

“Am I Wrong” – Camila Cabello, Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel, Tallulah Greive, Minnie Driver & Cast

“Million to One (Reprise)” – Camila Cabello

“Shining Star” – Billy Porter & Cast

“Whatta Man / Seven Nation Army” – Nicholas Galitzine & Cast

“Perfect” – Camila Cabello & Nicholas Galitzine

“Dream Girl” – Idina Menzel & Cast

“Million to One / Could Have Been Me” – Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine

“Let’s Get Loud” – Camila Cabello, Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel, Tallulah Greive, Minnie Driver, Cast

“Score Suite” – Mychael Danna & Jessica Weiss